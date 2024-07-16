Malaysian durian stall's shirtless sellers stir debate

A Malaysian durian stall has gone viral for its unconventional marketing strategy.

A durian stall in Selangor, Malaysia, has become a social media sensation thanks to its unconventional marketing strategy – shirtless vendors.

A TikTok video showcases bare-chested men in Kampung Dato’ Abu Bakar Baginda, Bangi, handling the pungent fruit with their toned physiques on full display.

The clip has gone viral, sparking a lively debate among viewers.

Many, particularly women, have expressed amusement at the sight. Some jokingly asked for the stall's location.

"Suddenly, I'm craving durian," one woman commented.

However, not everyone was enamoured by the bare-bodied approach.

Some netizens have voiced concerns about the appropriateness of the attire, particularly given the stall's apparent success.

“Surely you can afford to buy them shirts now, given how much profit you must be making," a netizen commented.

Others felt uncomfortable with the objectification of male bodies.

Mr Muhamad Amirul Zaihan Osman, the 31-year-old co-owner, explained to Harian Metro that the shirtless look was accidental.

His cousin Muhammad Al Irfan Mohamad Al Hady took off his shirt due to the afternoon heat while unloading a fresh durian delivery.

Little did they know, the casual moment would be captured on video and catapult them to viral fame.

Mr Amirul acknowledged that this year's business had surpassed expectations, with the viral TikTok video playing a significant role in attracting customers.

While some view it as a harmless, attention-grabbing tactic, others argue that it undermines the dignity of the workers and reinforces gender stereotypes.

Regardless of the debate, one thing remains clear – the shirtless durian vendors have carved a niche for themselves in the local durian scene.