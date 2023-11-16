 Where’s Jerry? Inflatable mascot in Sentosa allegedly stolen, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Where’s Jerry? Inflatable mascot in Sentosa allegedly stolen

Where’s Jerry? Inflatable mascot in Sentosa allegedly stolen
The inflatable mascot of Jerry was found missing on Nov 13 morning. PHOTO: WARNER BROS DISCOVERY
Chin Hui Shan
Nov 16, 2023 10:26 pm

One half of the cartoon duo Tom And Jerry has gone missing from Sentosa.

And it is not because Jerry the mouse has gone into hiding.

Inflatable mascots of the two characters – a 3m-tall Tom and 1.5m-tall Jerry – were part of an ongoing exhibition on Siloso beach, but on Monday, Jerry was allegedly stolen.

Exhibition organiser Warner Bros Discovery told The Straits Times that it was found missing from the site near Emerald Pavilion on Monday. A police report has been made.

The Warner spokesman said it is sad to see the two characters separated.

“Tom cannot exist without Jerry, and Jerry cannot exist without Tom. They have to be together, that’s how they have been for 83 years,” he added.

The original series of the cat-and-mouse duo was created in 1940.

The mascots are part of the WB100 Celebrating Every Story event in Sentosa. The exhibition also features DC heroes like Batman and Wonder Woman, and is being held till Nov 26.

The police confirmed that a report was lodged over the incident, and that they are investigating.

The mascots are deflated each night after the exhibition closes for the day at 9pm. The Warner spokesman said the thief might have struck late on Sunday night or in the wee hours of Monday.

The mascots, which have the two characters eating durian, are modelled after the first localised Tom And Jerry series.

The seven-part show has the duo taking their comical misadventures to the Lion City.

Asked whether a replacement mascot would be made, the spokesman said that this was unlikely.

The two mascots cost “several thousand dollars” and it would take “weeks to make a new one”, he said.

The mascots at Sentosa, which have the two characters eating durian, are modelled after the first localised Tom And Jerry series.PHOTO: WARNER BROS DISCOVERY

Organisers are looking for alternative solutions, he added. Meanwhile, they have put up a sign beside Tom to inform visitors of what has happened.

Before this current event, the Tom And Jerry mascots were displayed at a kite-flying fiesta on Nov 4 and 5 at Marina Barrage.

ST has contacted Sentosa Development Corporation for more information.

A sign has been put up beside Tom to inform visitors about what has happened. PHOTO: WARNER BROS DISCOVERY
 

