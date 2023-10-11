Singapore-set Tom And Jerry series to premiere on Oct 21

In the seven-part show, the iconic cat-and-mouse duo weave through the labyrinth of colourful neighbourhoods.

Tom and Jerry duel over durian in a global sneak-peek aired on Aug 7.

The wait for more animated cat-and-mouse adventures in Singapore is finally over.

The first localised Tom And Jerry series will premiere on Cartoon Network (StarHub TV Channel 316 or Singtel TV Channel 226), the Cartoon Network Asia YouTube channel and HBO Go on Oct 21.

The iconic cat-and-mouse duo take their adventures to the Lion City in the seven-part show, as they weave through the labyrinth of colourful neighbourhoods, modern skyscrapers and city-in-nature experiences.

New episodes air every Saturday on Cartoon Network and YouTube, with four episodes immediately available on HBO Go followed by a second episode drop in November.

Mr Christopher Ho, Warner Bros Discovery’s head of kids’ content for South-east Asia, said: “It was important for us to create stories and environments that feel authentically ‘Singapore’ – and at the same time honour the distinct animation style and sense of humour that has made Tom And Jerry so well-loved for generations.

“Catch their antics as they experience local delicacies durian and ice kacang, and encounter Merli – a character inspired by Singapore’s mythical Merlion – in iconic locations like the Botanic Gardens, Sentosa and Marina Bay.”

This new series is part of a wider partnership between Warner Bros Discovery and Singapore Tourism Board to collaborate on content that will spotlight and inspire travel to Singapore.

A global sneak peek of the new Tom And Jerry series premiered on Aug 7. In that episode, airing just before National Day, the legendary cartoon frenemies take their rivalry through the city and discover durian, the polarising “King of Fruits”.

Inspired by the first episode Sky’s The Limit, Cartoon Network is holding a kite-flying fiesta at Marina Barrage on Nov 4 and 5. Tom And Jerry fans can design their own kite, fly it against the Marina Bay skyline and cool down with icy treats.

Tom and Jerry will also feature at the upcoming WB100 Celebrating Every Story event at Sentosa from Nov 10 to 26. There will be themed games and experiences, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes information about the series.

For details about the free-entry centennial celebration, go to www.sentosa.com.sg/wb100.