Woman with 2-month-old baby among 133 suspects arrested for drug offences

A suspected drug offender arrested by CNB officers in a two-week island-wide drug operation from 6 to 17 Feb 2023.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on Feb 9, after officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) found a small amount of heroin and methamphetamine, or Ice, as well as various drug paraphernalia, at a residential unit in Sembawang Drive.

She was one of 133 suspected drug offenders who were arrested after a two-week drug operation from Feb 6 to Feb 17 that covered areas including Hougang, Jurong and Tampines.

The woman’s two-month-old infant was also in the unit during her arrest, said CNB.

The bureau added that the woman, who has been under investigation for drug offences since 2022, is suspected to have had abused drugs during and after her pregnancy.

Arrangements have been made to ensure that her child is taken care of, and the baby has since been placed in the custody of a next-of-kin, CNB said.

Station Inspector Marlina Djumadi, who was involved in the operation, said that the possibility of the woman abusing drugs during her pregnancy may have endangered the health of her newborn child.

“Drug abuse is not a victimless crime – it has dire consequences on families and innocent children,” she said.

About 64g of heroin, 528g of Ice, 94g of cannabis, 512g of ketamine, 5g of new psychoactive substances, 670g of Ecstasy tablets, 214 Tapentadol tablets and three bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) were seized during the islandwide operation.

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.