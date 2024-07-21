Woman, 76, killed in Bukit Batok accident; driver arrested
A male driver was arrested after a fatal accident involving a 76-year-old woman in Bukit Batok West.
The woman, a pedestrian, died on the spot, the police said in response to queries. The accident took place in Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 on July 20 at 5.55pm.
“A 59-year-old male driver was arrested for careless driving causing death,” the police added.
In a video seen by The Straits Times, a blue police tent – usually used to cover the dead – can be seen on the right lane of a two-lane dual carriageway, next to the road divider.
Nearby, a dark-coloured sport utility vehicle can be seen with its hazard lights on, also in the middle of the road but in the opposite direction. A police car, two police motorcycles and several police officers can also be seen in the video.
