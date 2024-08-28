Woman allegedly imported, possessed counterfeit apparel

More than 14,200 pieces of trademark-infringing apparel were found during an operation by the authorities.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly importing and possessing counterfeit products worth over $142,000.

In a statement on Aug 27, the police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said Criminal Investigation Department officers, after receiving information from ICA and a referral from Singapore Customs, seized a consignment of purportedly trademark-infringing apparel.

They also conducted simultaneous raids in the vicinity of Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 and Bukit Batok Street 22.

The operation, which took place between Aug 15 and Aug 19, resulted in the seizure of more than 14,200 pieces of trademark-infringing apparel and the woman’s arrest.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty, the woman can be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $100,000, or both, under the Trade Marks Act.

The police said they take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringement, and remind the public that the distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are serious offences.

Tough action will be taken against perpetrators who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers, they added.