 Woman and baby found dead at foot of Eunos flat , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Woman and baby found dead at foot of Eunos flat

Woman and baby found dead at foot of Eunos flat
It is believed that the pair are mother and daughter, reported Chinese-language news outlet Lianhe Zaobao.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Kolette Lim
Nov 05, 2023 09:34 pm

A 33-year-old woman and a one-year-old infant were found dead at the foot of a Housing Board flat in Eunos on Sunday afternoon.

When contacted, the police said they were alerted to the fall at Block 35 Eunos Crescent at about 12.40pm.

The woman and the baby were found lying motionless and were pronounced dead at the scene, they added.

It is believed that the pair are mother and daughter, reported Chinese-language news outlet Lianhe Zaobao.

An eyewitness told Zaobao he saw that two people had fallen from the building when he left his flat after hearing a loud noise.

The woman had fallen face first to the ground, while the child was still wearing a diaper, he added.

The man had asked to try on a few pieces of jewellery including a gold chain and a ring. He then walked out with the unpaid jewellery.
Singapore

Man, 21, suspected of stealing jewellery from pawnshop

Related Stories

Man allegedly stole cash from restaurant, spat and punched cop

75 errant motorcyclists issued fines or under probe after sting at Woodlands Checkpoint

First 'police concept train' launched following rise in molestation cases on public transport

Zaobao reported that two blue tents were spotted at the scene.

The police went to a unit on the fourth floor, believed to be where the pair lived prior to their deaths, to conduct investigations.

Based on preliminary findings, the police do not suspect foul play.

Helplines

Mental well-being

  • Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 
  • Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
  • Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)
  • Aware’s Sexual Assault Care Centre: 6779-0282 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

Counselling

  • TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
  • TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180
  • Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

Online resources

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

policeUNNATURAL DEATHhdb