Woman complains about noise under her block, gets 'bag of urine' in response

Fed up with the noise caused by a group of men down her block, a Beach Road resident decided to have a word with the group and tell them to keep the volume down.

Her words weren’t met too kindly, however, and the woman now alleges that one of them harassed her and left a suspicious bag of liquid outside her door.

The 45-year-old resident, who wanted to be known as Lily, told Shin Min Daily News that the group of middle-aged men have been gathering at the void deck of Block 6 Beach Road since last year.

"They would play their music till about 10pm every night, and I've been unable to sleep," said the legal professional, who added that their noise in the day also disrupted her work.

Apart from their singing, Lily said they would drink and cause a ruckus. On several occasions, she also spotted some middle-aged women who would join the group.

Unable to bear with the noise, Lily said she went downstairs one day to tell the men to lower their volume. However, she claimed that they cussed at her and even threatened to kill her.

The situation escalated on Aug 8, when Lily got into a fight with one of them who followed her up to her door step.

According to Lily, he yelled at her and banged on her door violently. He also destroyed her window grilles.

"He also put a bag of unknown liquid at my doorstep, it was leaking and it smelt like urine," she said.

Lily has since made a police report over the matter.

Shin Min also spoke to some of the shop owners in the vicinity about the group. One of them, who declined to be named, said he has spotted some of them peeing and defecating in public.

Another said the neighbourhood wasn't very safe, and added that his shop had been robbed before.