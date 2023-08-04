Woman disappointed with $45 haircut at Far East Plaza salon: 'Expensive doesn't mean it's good'

She shared a photo of her 'uneven' haircut in an anonymous post on Complaint Singapore on Tuesday.

A woman splashed out more than she usually would on a haircut but was sorely disappointed at the result.

She shared a photo of her "uneven" haircut in an anonymous post on Complaint Singapore on Tuesday (Aug 1).

In her post, she said she had paid $45 for a haircut at CCA Hair in Far East Plaza.

"(My hair) was cut by a senior hairstylist who probably doesn't even know how to cut hair," she said.

"I requested a 'bob hairstyle', but it became this 'anyhow cut' hairstyle."

She recounted how the hairstylist did not even use a comb and allegedly rushed through the job even though there were no other customers in the salon.

She said she had fallen asleep during the haircut and was unaware that it was all going horribly wrong until it was too late.

"Shame on him for being a senior hairstylist," she added.

Although she was compensated for the $45 she had spent after complaining about it, the damage was already done.

She lamented that it would take time for her hair to grow back to a "normal" length.

She warned others in her post: "Expensive doesn't mean it's good."

Her post received mixed reactions from netizens, with some sympathising with her and others putting her on blast for complaining even after getting her refund.