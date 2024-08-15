 Woman driver found trapped under car in MCE accident, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Woman driver found trapped under car in MCE accident

SCDF officers found a person trapped under a car when they arrived and rescued her with hydraulic equipment.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SINGAPORE ROADS ACCIDENT.COM/FACEBOOK
Chin Hui Shan for The Straits Times
Aug 15, 2024 08:30 am

A man was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt, following an accident on the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) on Aug 13.

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 1.15pm on the expressway, towards the East Coast Parkway. The police said the accident involved two cars, and that the 62-year-old man arrested was one of the drivers.

SCDF officers found a person trapped under a car when they arrived and rescued her with hydraulic equipment. The police identified her as the 51-year-old driver of the other car. She was conscious when taken to the Singapore General Hospital.

A video of the aftermath of the accident posted on the Singapore Roads Accident.com Facebook group on Aug 13 shows at least two fire engines, one police car and one ambulance at the scene. At least two lanes are also seen cordoned off.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Friend of ex-FAS deputy director jailed for helping him cheat

