Woman found dead, child injured in Bukit Batok HDB flat, man arrested

At least four police vehicles were seen at Block 460B in Bukit Batok West Avenue 9 at about 11am.

At about 11.30am, a man covered in full white protective gear was escorted to a police car.

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a Bukit Batok Housing Board block on Jan 6 morning. A five-year-old was also injured in the incident and taken to hospital.

When The Straits Times arrived at Block 460B along Bukit Batok West Avenue 9 at about 11am, at least four police vehicles, including a Crime Scene Investigation van, were parked at the foot of the block.

Uniformed and plain clothes police officers had cordoned off the corridor leading up to the second-floor unit.

At about 11.30am, a man dressed in full white protective gear which went up to his head was escorted to a police car. ST understands that this is typically done to preserve forensic evidence.

Police officers were reviewing video footage in the police equipment room at the void deck.

The area surrounding the block, including the void deck and public walkway, was cordoned off by police tape.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 8.25am. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to the National University Hospital.

A neighbour who declined to be named told the media that the man, who was the victim’s neighbour, had argued with her frequently over noise. The police had previously been called several times.

At about 2.15pm, plain clothes police officers were seen going through the rubbish in the block’s bin centre with a metal rod.

Police going through the rubbish at the block’s bin centre at around 2.15pm on Jan 6. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

In response to queries from ST, MP for Hong Kah North SMC Amy Khor said: “I am deeply saddened by the incident. My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and my prayers especially to the child that has been hurt.

“My grassroots (team) and I will find out how we can be of assistance to those who have been affected and provide support as necessary.”

This story is developing.