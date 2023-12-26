Woman fractures hand after ‘speeding bicycle’ hits her at bus stop

The woman, Ms Liang, said the incident left her with a fractured right palm and she had to wear a cast.

She had just alighted from the bus when she was knocked over from behind, fell and couldn’t get up.

The woman, Ms Liang, told Shin Min Daily News the incident happened on Nov 26 at about 7am at the bus stop near Phoenix LRT station in Choa Chu Kang.

“I just alighted and before I could stand straight, I was hit by a speeding bicycle from behind. I lost my balance and fell,” the 57-year-old said.

She tried to break her fall with her right hand, but ended up on the ground.

“I couldn’t get up at all,” she said.

Thankfully, some passers-by helped her get back on her feet and she later took a bus home. The part-time cleaner decided to just rest at home to save on medical expenses.

But she woke up with “pain in my waist and on my back” the next morning. She also had trouble breathing, so she ended up visiting a clinic. There, the doctor advised her to get a check-up done at the hospital.

“I went to the A&E and after [the doctor’s] examination, I found out that I fractured my right palm and I had to wear a cast.”

Ms Liang said she was told to rest, but she removed the cast on her own and went back to work as she has to fend for six children, five of whom are still studying.

She said she’s still suffering from the after-effects of the incident: “There’s still a dull pain in my right hand. I just have to avoid touching the area while working. Sometimes I also see black spots, and some parts of my body still hurt.”

The fall has also been hard on her financially. Ms Liang told the Chinese daily that she cannot pay for her hospital treatment, which cost her $250.

She claimed the cyclist who hit her did not help her or offer to pay for her medical expenses.

“He just stood at the side looking at me, he didn’t ask if I was injured at all.”

She said she did not get his contact information as she was dizzy after the fall. But she has made a police report, she added.

A Shin Min reporter visited two bus stops near Phoenix LRT on the morning of Dec 24 and found at least five cyclists riding near one of them.

Those interviewed said the bus stop tends to get crowded during peak hours and food delivery riders speed in the area at dinner time. They suggested adding bicycle lanes around the bus stop to prevent accidents.

One passer-by surnamed Lin also noted that all parties should be more mindful of one another: “The most important thing is for both riders and commuters to pay attention to their surroundings and exercise courtesy.”