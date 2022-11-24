Car crashes into bus stop, driver missing when police arrive

Riddle me here, where is the driver of this car?

In photos that a reader shared with Shin Min Daily News showed that a car at the bus stop near the the junction Clemenceau Avenue and River Valley Road. It appeared to have crashed the pillar and bus-stop seat.

The accident is believed to have happened at around 6am this morning, but when police arrived at the scene, the driver was nowhere to be seen.

When Shin Min arrived at the scene, there were no passengers waiting at bus stop. Thee police were there, and several workers could be seen cleaning the debris. A worker told the reporter that there was a urine stench.

It is believed that no one was hurt in the accident. Police confirmed that investigations are ongoing.