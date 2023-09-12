Visually impaired man says he was scolded by bus driver, calls for patience

A TikTok user shared a video recently detailing how he was “scolded” by a bus driver for flagging the bus too late.

It turns out, as he explains in the clip, that he has an eye condition and couldn't see the bus number until the vehicle was nearing the bus bay. As a result, the bus had to stop along the main road.

TikTok user Chem g.o.d said in the clip: "(The bus driver) berated me and asked me why I flagged so late.”

Chem said he then explained to the driver about his partial blindness. He didn’t state which bus service it was.

Highlighting that people who are visually impaired “are doing their best”, Chem said: "I hope bus drivers can be more patient with people with eye conditions."

Despite the harsh encounter with the driver, Chem said he was moved by a fellow passenger who witnessed the incident.

When he alighted the bus, the woman approached him and told him not to take the matter to heart.

"I felt very touched by that. Thank you so much," he said.

In the comments section, netizens opined that the public transportation system needed to be more inclusive.

Some also advised Chem to obtain the "May I have a seat please?" card and lanyard to help identify him as a person with disability when taking public transport.

In response, Chem posted a follow-up video to say that he does have the card, and that ever since, people have been offering him their seats on the train.