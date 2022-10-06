Woman in gym attire puts her strength training to use as she carries unwell passenger off train

On the way to the gym for her regular workout session, TikTok user Low Si Min found herself doing her warm-ups a little earlier than expected.

She was on board a train on Wednesday (Oct 5) at around 7am when it made an emergency stop at Tiong Bahru station.

The 28-year-old realtor then noticed a commotion in one of the cabins and realised that a passenger was unwell and had passed out.

Two women were trying to carry her out of the train but Low noticed that they were "struggling".

In a video she uploaded later that day, Low says: "I was going to help actually, I was just contemplating if the two ladies could manage, but it seemed like they couldn't. It was quite funny how everyone turned to look at me.”

At the time, Low was decked out in sportswear.

Handing her bag over to a stranger, Low hugged and lifted the woman off the train – with the help of the other two women as well.

The passenger was later attended to by an ambulance, Low told AsiaOne.

Low remarked in jest after the incident that "all the strength training I've been doing so far was actually preparing me for this moment, where I've had to carry an unconscious passenger out of the train".

Keep working those weights, girl.