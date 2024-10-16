Woman hit by branch of falling tree in Jurong West

The four-storey-tall fallen tree being cleared away.

A tree at Jurong West Avenue 1 fell, one of its branches hitting a woman who was about to cross the road.

The 50-year-old sustained injuries to her face and knees, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The accident happened at around 5.10pm on Oct 15 at the road next to Block 502 of Jurong West Avenue 1.

Photos shared with Shin Min Daily News show that the road section where the incident happened has two lanes in each direction.

The fallen tree, which was about four storeys' high, obstructed at least three of the lanes lanes and crushed a traffic light.

Nearby residents heard the sounds of breaking branches before they saw the tree falling.

A 40-year-old food delivery worker said that he immediately rushed over to check if anyone was trapped under the tree.

“A woman had fallen and was injured,” he recounted, adding that she was hit by a fallen branch and sustained injuries to her face and knees.

“Another passer-by and I quickly helped her. She appeared pale, but there were no visible signs of other injuries on her body. When the paramedics arrived, they took her to hospital for treatment.”

The authorities excavated the tree by 8.30pm and repairs for the traffic lights were underway.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed they received a report at 5.25pm that medical service was needed at Jurong West Street 42.

They took one person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for treatment.

On Oct 1, Meteorological Service Singapore reported that thundery showers are expected to hit parts of Singapore in the afternoon on most days in the first two weeks of October.

The total rainfall in the two weeks is expected to be above average.