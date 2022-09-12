Woman jailed after falsely accusing SFA officer of molestation, fined for illegally importing food

Wang Shu had also advertised the illegally imported meat products for sale on her Facebook account.

A woman was on Monday sentenced to four weeks' jail for threatening a public servant with false molest accusations, and fined $5,000 for illegally importing food products and advertising their sale online.

Investigations by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) found that Wang Shu, 41, had illegally imported around 36kg of food products, including assorted meat products such as sausages, beef jerky and salted duck eggs, which were seized.

She had also advertised the illegally imported meat products for sale on her Facebook account.

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station had earlier detected the illegal consignments on July 28, 2020, and referred the case to SFA, the agencies said in a joint statement on Monday.

On Oct 29, 2020, the police were informed that Wang had confined an SFA officer in a room at her office and threatened to accuse him of molestation if he did not hand over a statement he had taken from her for investigation.

Wang was found to be uncooperative when the SFA officer and his two colleagues were recording a statement from her regarding the illegal import of meat products, the agencies said.

When the officer was about to leave the room, Wang stood in front of the door to prevent him from leaving. She then shouted "molest" once when the officer did not heed her demand to hand over the statement.

As illegally imported food products are from unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk, they can be imported only by licensed importers and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit, the agencies noted.

In addition, meat and its products can be imported only from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with Singapore's food safety standards and requirements.

Those found guilty of illegally importing meat products can be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to two years, or both. For repeat offenders, they can be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

For the threat of injury to a public servant under Section 189 of the Penal Code, an offender can be jailed for up to two years or fined, or both.