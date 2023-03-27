Woman nabbed on Indonesia-bound ferry after allegedly pouring hot water on husband

The woman changed into a brown-coloured outfit when boarding the ferry.

A 28-year-old Indonesian woman who tried to leave Singapore after allegedly scalding her husband with hot water was arrested while the ferry she boarded was still in the Republic’s territorial waters, the police said on Saturday.

The woman had been captured on police surveillance cameras pouring water on a man near Balam Road in MacPherson on Thursday morning.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 7.30am. But she had fled the scene before they arrived.

The 24-year-old man suffered second-degree burns on his neck and shoulders and was conscious when taken to hospital. A vacuum flask, suspected to have been used in the attack, was discarded near the scene.

The woman attempted to flee to Indonesia by ferry from the Singapore Cruise Centre, but the vessel was intercepted by the Police Coast Guard before it left Singapore territorial waters, the police said, after a coordinated effort between multiple agencies to track her down. She was arrested at 11.30am on the day of the incident.

Ferries from the cruise terminal at HarbourFront Centre take passengers to the Indonesian islands of Batam, Bintan and Karimun.

The woman’s face was masked during the attack, the police said. She also changed into a brown outfit when boarding the ferry, images showed, with a black dress she was wearing during the alleged assault seized.

Commander of Bedok Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Justin Wong, commended the officers across multiple agencies involved in the arrest.

He said: “This arrest demonstrates the police’s ability to apprehend those who try to escape via our maritime borders. The excellent coordination between the various units, including the Police Coast Guard, allowed us to swiftly identify and detain the suspect before she left Singapore waters.”

On Saturday, a 28-year-old Indonesian woman was charged with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means.

Rahimah Nisva allegedly poured hot water out of a vacuum flask onto the back of the neck and shoulder region of Mr Muhammad Rahimi Shamir Ahmad Safuan.

If found guilty, she faces a jail term of up to seven years and a fine. She is currently out on $15,000 bail.