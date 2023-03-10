 Woman says she got 'catcalled' by two men while wearing pyjamas, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Woman says she got 'catcalled' by two men while wearing pyjamas

Mar 10, 2023 04:28 pm

Wearing pyjamas, she took a five-minute walk from her home to get bubble tea, and got “catcalled”.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 1.7 million times, a woman shared how she got catcalled by two men while walking to a bubble tea shop near her home. 

In the video, the woman showed what she was wearing at that time: a baggy t-shirt and printed long pants.

Speaking to MS News, the woman said the incident occurred in Jurong West, around Nanyang Estate. 

She added that she did not recognise the two men, whom she believed to be in their 20s or 30s.

While the woman said it was not her first time getting catcalled, she was worried the men would follow her home -- and so she "brisk-walked" home.  

She also advised women in the area to be cautious as there were many drunk men there at night. 

 

Many in the comments shared similar encounters. 

“I got catcalled [while in] my school uniform,” said one comment.

