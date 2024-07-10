 Woman slammed for wrinkling her nose at NSFs, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Woman slammed for wrinkling her nose at NSFs

A Facebook post criticising the hygiene of NSFs had netizens up in arms to defend the soldiers.SCREENGRAB: COMPLAINT SINGAPORE / FACEBOOK
Nathaniel Fetalvero
Correspondent
Jul 10, 2024 03:36 pm

A local woman has ignited a firestorm of controversy on social media after publicly criticising the hygiene of a group of National Servicemen (NSFs).

Her comments, posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, drew swift and sharp rebuke from netizens who defended the soldiers, highlighting the sacrifices they make in service to the nation.

The woman uploaded a photo depicting several men in army fatigues at a bus stop on July 8. The accompanying caption read: “They all smell bad. Really bad. Are they not taught to maintain their hygiene in the army?"

The post quickly went viral, but not for the reasons the original poster could have anticipated.

Instead of garnering sympathy, she was met with a wave of backlash from individuals incensed by her perceived disrespect.

Commenters were quick to jump to the defence of the NSFs, with many suggesting the woman lacked understanding regarding the realities of military life.

“You talk so simple, I see you join the army lah. They are defending the country and you. Ingrate,” read one comment on the post.

Some joked that the scent she found offensive was the "smell of service to the country", while others urged her to consider the personal sacrifices these young men make.

“Your son will smell the same one day,” another Facebook user added.

