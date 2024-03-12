Woman in Yishun balances dangerously on windowsill

Surely there are safer ways to get chores done?

A woman was spotted risking life and limb to clean windows at Block 461A Yishun Avenue 6 on March 7.

Stomper H expressed concerns after seeing the woman squatting on a sixth-floor windowsill in the afternoon and shared photos of the dangerous act.

H said the woman was there for around 15 minutes, adding: "This is such a dangerous way to clean windows. Once she's careless, her life will be gone."

It is unclear if the woman is a domestic helper, but there are laws against failing to ensure the work safety of your maid.

Employers who fail to ensure the safety of their maid can be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed up to 12 months, and may even be barred from employing a maid in future.