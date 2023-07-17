Workers’ Party looking into video that suggests ‘inappropriate exchange’ between Leon Perera and Nicole Seah

In a statement, the WP said it is aware of a video clip circulating online today that suggests an inappropriate exchange between two senior Party members.

The Workers’ Party is looking into a video clip circulating online that appears to show Member of Parliament Leon Perera sharing an intimate moment with fellow senior party member Nicole Seah.

The 15-second video shows Mr Perera stroking the hand of a woman who seems to be Ms Seah, as the duo have a glass of wine at a restaurant. Cars can be seen going by in the background.

In a statement, the WP said: “The Workers’ Party is aware of a video clip circulating online today that suggests an inappropriate exchange between two senior Party members.”

“The Party is currently looking into the matter and will comment when we have the facts. The Party also expects all its members to fully own and account for their behaviour.”

Both Mr Perera and Ms Seah are married. The duo are also both on the party’s 15-member Central Executive Committee - its top decision making body.

The 53-year-old Mr Perera, who is the MP for Aljunied GRC’s Serangoon Division, has two children. He also heads the party’s media team.

Ms Seah, 36, is the WP’s Youth Wing president, and was one of the party’s candidates that contested in its East Coast GRC team in the 2020 General Election. They eventually lost to the PAP team led by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Ms Seah gave birth to her second child in April 2022. She married her husband in 2015.

The Straits Times has sent queries to WP chief Pritam Singh, Mr Perera and Ms Seah.

This story is developing.