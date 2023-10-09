Would you stay here? Windowless condo store room listed for $650 a month

A rental space in a condominium with gym and swimming pool facilities for just $650 a month – sounds a tad too good to be true, no?

Well, that’s because the space isn’t exactly a bedroom. It’s a tiny, windowless store room.

A listing of the rental space, posted on Chinese social media site Xiaohongshu, has caught the attention of tenants. It shows a room in a condominium in Pasir Ris that’s available for $650 a month, with tenants able to use facilities such as BBQ pits, the swimming pool and gym.

The condominium, located at 7 Pasir Ris Drive 4, is also a 10-minute walk away from Loyang Point.

Some users questioned if renting such a room was legal.

"I won't want to live here even if you pay me $200," one commented.

"How is this even allowed?" another wrote.

There were netizens, however, who felt the room might be suitable for those on a budget.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the landlord, who wished to be identified as Jiang, said there were no windows in the enclosed space, but tenants can use the common toilet.

"A single bed and small wardrobe will be provided. No air-conditioning, just a fan," he added.

If renting the store room is not to one's liking, Jiang said the master bedroom was also available – at $1,400 a month.