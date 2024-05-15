Yew Tee residents gather to see Lawrence Wong sworn in as PM

Residents singing the national anthem at the May Day Sing-along event just outside Yew Tee MRT station on May 15.

Yew Tee residents holding up balloons with the words Wong at the May Day Sing-along event just outside Yew Tee MRT station on May 15.

Asaph Seah, 2, with his grandfather at the May Day Sing-along event held at Yew Tee Pavilion on May 15.

Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC residents at the May Day Sing-along event held at Yew Tee Pavilion on May 15, 2024.

The strains of Taylor Swift’s hit song Love Story filled a tent in Yew Tee jam packed with residents on May 15, waiting in eager anticipation to see their district’s anchor minister Lawrence Wong sworn in as the Republic’s fourth Prime Minister.

The May Day sing-along cum watch party for Mr Wong’s swearing-in ceremony at the Istana was organised by the People’s Association at a hardcourt next to Yew Tee MRT station.

The swearing-in was streamed live from 8pm after a series of performances by local artists. Mr Wong has been a Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP since 2015.

According to organisers, around 1,000 residents were expected at the event, where inflatable clappers, fans and light sticks were laid across hundreds of seats, adding to the atmosphere.

By 7.40pm, a sizeable crowd of onlookers had gathered around the temporary tentage to witness Mr Wong take on the mantle as PM.

Among the first to arrive was Jurong East resident Toh Hoo Kee, 73, who secured a front-row seat at the event.

The part-time private bus cleaner had only found out about the watch party on May 13 when passing by Yew Tee and decided to drop by to show his support for the Government.

Armed with a guitar of his own, he said: “I’m not sure if Mr Wong will show up tonight but if he does, I will sing for him.”

Others at the party included Ms Jennifer Muneswary, 44, and her seven-year-old daughter, Heavenly Joy, who were there to witness the historical occasion and soak in the atmosphere.

The healthcare attendant said she believes Mr Wong is the best man for the job, citing how hard the 51-year-old had worked to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I use him as motivation for my daughter...,” said Ms Jennifer, adding that she told her daughter to make Singapore proud, like he has.

Ms Muneswary also recounted how Mr Wong had assisted in getting infantcare services for her daughter some years back.

“If I go to him for anything, he won’t say no,” she added.

Once the live-stream began promptly at 8pm, Mr Wong got noticeably louder cheers than anyone else whenever he was flashed on screen.