Yishun resident clucks at carpark rooftop chicken farm

At the top of a multi-storey carpark in Yishun is a "chicken farm" housing a flock of silkie chicken.

The breed is known for its soft, fluffy plumage.

A 41-year-old resident surnamed Chen, who lives at Block 429A in Yishun Street 11, told Lianhe Zaobao that he had heard crowing on June 18 but did not see any chicken at the void deck.

He found the source of the sound the following day at the top of the multi-storey carpark at Block 429. There was a makeshift chicken coop surrounded by a fence with about five ornamental chickens roaming inside and two others in a storage box.

"I think the chicken owner is unprofessional," said Mr Chen.

"The chickens are on the top floor and are exposed to the sun in the afternoon. Chickens also need to move around freely. It is cruel to keep them boxed up."

Ms Hu Xiumei, who is in charge of the community garden, said the gardener who owns the chickens has been notified and they are in the process of being relocated.

To prevent public health risks and inconvenience to residents, HDB residents are not allowed to keep chickens in their homes or public places.