 Youth, 21, charged over knife attack in Marsiling, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Youth, 21, charged over knife attack in Marsiling

Youth, 21, charged over knife attack in Marsiling
Shaffiq Alkhatib Court Correspondent
Oct 20, 2022 12:25 pm

A 21-year-old youth who allegedly slashed a man with a bread knife during a fight was charged in court on Thursday with using a weapon to voluntarily cause hurt.

Danial Raj Barnabas Ravindran is said to have attacked Mr D. Kiran Raj, 27, at a playground located near Block 8, Marsiling Drive on Tuesday.

Police said in a statement that they were alerted to the case at around 1.20am on Tuesday, adding: “Preliminary investigations revealed that a 21-year-old man was involved in a fight with a 27-year-old man, and the 21-year-old man had allegedly retaliated by slashing the man with a knife before he fled the scene.”

They added that the older man was found to have lacerations on his back and right hand when he sought treatment at a hospital.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division managed to establish the alleged assailant’s identity and arrested him within 17 hours of the reported offence. A knife was seized and investigations showed that the two men know each other.

Danial’s case has been adjourned to Nov 17.

Seah Guo Rong was sentenced to eight months’ jail on Thursday after pleading guilty to two counts of cheating.
Singapore

MOM officer used credit card he found to buy $6k gold ring

Related Stories

Foreign spouses with S’porean kids, ‘sandwich class’ to get legal help under new scheme

Man gets jail for having paid sex with minor he met on Sugarbook website

Jail for recalcitrant offender involved in rental scams who cheated victims of nearly $88k

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon, he can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.

More On This Topic
Knife-wielding man in police stand-off in Clementi pleads guilty to criminal intimidation, assault
Man who slashed Certis officer with sickle and chased another officer convicted

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIMESLASHING