1,440 expected to take JB-Singapore land VTL in its first week

Singapore’s Covid-19 multi-ministry task force said the land border with Malaysia could reopen by the end of this month.

JOHOR BARU: Some 1,440 people are expected to be able to travel between Johor and Singapore in the first week of the implementation of a land vaccinated travel lane (VTL).

Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad said yesterday that the state government is prepared and looks forward to the implementation of the land VTL.

"Based on our capacity and early preparation for the land VTL, we expect to see the movement of some 1,440 people in the first week of its implementation. Whether those using the land VTL will have to use public transportation or are allowed to use private vehicles, that is still being discussed. Either way, in Johor, we are prepared," he said.

Mr Hasni said this in his response to questions on the status of the reopening of the border between Johor and Singapore from several representatives in the state assembly yesterday.

Malaysian media had reported that the border between Singapore and Johor was set to reopen on Nov 29, although this has not been confirmed by the Republic or the Malaysian federal government.

On Saturday, Singapore's Covid-19 multi-ministry task force said the Singapore-Malaysia land border could open by the end of this month to allow those separated from their loved ones by the pandemic to reunite.

The countries are in talks to open a VTL for vaccinated travellers, prioritising families that have been separated since the start of Covid-19.

More than 100,000 Malaysians are estimated to be stuck in Singapore since the borders were closed and are hoping to be reunited with families back home.

INCREASE

Mr Hasni said the number of people allowed to use the land VTL on a weekly basis would increase gradually based on the success of the initial implementation of the travel lane.

"We will look at the success and smoothness of the initial execution of the land VTL before increasing the capacity," he said.

"We expect to be able to increase it to 2,500 and later to 5,000 a week," added Mr Hasni, saying that a pilot test on the land VTL between Johor and Singapore would be conducted.

On who could benefit, Mr Hasni said the state is urging the federal government to allow the same category of travellers as in the air VTL between Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Changi Airport to use the land VTL.