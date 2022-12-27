 17 die in 10 days of heavy snow in Japan, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

17 die in 10 days of heavy snow in Japan

17 die in 10 days of heavy snow in Japan
A man clears snow at a parking lot in Kitami, Hokkaido Prefecture, on Dec 24, 2022.PHOTO: REUTERS
Dec 27, 2022 11:43 am

TOKYO - Heavy snowfall across large parts of Japan has killed 17 people over the last 10 days, with thousands of homes suffering power outages, Japanese officials said on Monday.

Much of the country’s west coast as well as the northern region of Hokkaido have seen persistent heavy snow in recent days.

Some areas have seen almost a metre of snowfall in 24 hours, including the town of Oguni in northeastern Yamagata region, local media said.

Japan’s weather agency has warned residents in the affected regions to avoid travel where possible, after cars got stuck on roads in heavy snow.

Government officials said on Monday that 17 people have been killed and dozens more injured in the snow since December 17.

National broadcaster NHK reported the dead included a man who fell from a roof while clearing snow and a woman found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in a car.

Members of Japan's self-defence force bowing to apologise to former soldier Rina Gonoi, on Sept 29, 2022.
World

5 Japanese soldiers dismissed over high-profile sexual assault case

Related Stories

World Cup: Why do the world's best footballers take such poor penalties?

World Cup: Spain sack Luis Enrique after Qatar 2022 flop

‘Simply not meant to be’: Heartbreak in Japan as Samurai Blue exit World Cup

In Hokkaido, tens of thousands of homes have lost electricity in recent days as the snow brought down power lines, though most connections have now been restored.

The heavy snowfall is expected to ease from Monday. - AFP

More On This Topic
How climate change can supercharge snowstorms
Arctic blast, blizzards disrupt US travel ahead of holidays

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

JapanWeatherELECTRICITY AND POWER