SIA cancels 4 flights between Singapore and Osaka

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has cancelled four flights between Singapore and Osaka as a strong typhoon barrels towards southern Japan on Aug 28.

An advisory posted on the national carrier’s website on Aug 26 said some flights to and from Osaka’s Kansai International Airport on Aug 28 were cancelled due to forecasted weather conditions caused by Typhoon Shanshan.

The affected flights are:

SQ620 from Singapore to Osaka at 8.30am local time

SQ621 from Osaka to Singapore at 5.25pm local time

SQ622 from Singapore to Osaka at 1.55pm local time

SQ623 from Osaka to Singapore at 11.25pm local time

Flight SQ619, slated to arrive in Singapore from Osaka at 4.23pm on Aug 28, remains on schedule, according to the Changi Airport website.

SIA said in its advisory that it would be contacting all affected customers to inform them of the flight cancellations and apologised for the inconvenience.

“Customers may request to be re-accommodated on alternative flights, subject to seat availability, or seek a full refund for the unused portion of their ticket,” it said.

In Japan, All Nippon Airways plans to cancel 110 domestic flights scheduled to leave or arrive in south-western Japan on Aug 28, affecting around 4,200 passengers, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Japan Airlines also plans to cancel 80 domestic flights from Aug 28 to Aug 30, according to the report.

Typhoon Shanshan is expected to cross the Amami island area on Aug 28, packing gusts of up to 216kmh before veering towards the main southern island of Kyushu.

“Maximum caution is required, given that forecasts are for strong winds, high waves and high tides that have not been seen thus far,” the Japan Meteorological Agency warned.