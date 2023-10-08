3 suspects linked to Bangkok Siam Paragon mall shooting to remain in jail pending investigation

The officers also asked the court not to grant them bail.

BANGKOK - Police on Saturday sought to extend the detention of three men charged with supplying the modified gun and bullets that were allegedly used in Tuesday’s shooting spree at a Bangkok luxury mall.

The three suspects were also present at court. Suwannahong Phramkanajan and his son Akkarawit Jaithong are accused of selling a modified imitation pistol to the teenage shooter. Piyabutr Pianpitak is accused of selling bullets and pistol magazines to the boy.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 14-year-old boy armed with a modified blank gun fired at shoppers in the Siam Paragon luxury mall, killing two people and injuring five others. A Chinese tourist and a Myanmar worker were killed, while another Chinese tourist, a Lao national and three Thais were injured.

The three suspects appeared exhausted upon their arrival in court and were seen wearing the same clothes they were wearing when they were arrested on Thursday.

The trio has been charged with illegal possession of unregistered firearms and ammunition and the sale of firearms and ammunition with no permission.

Suwannahong and Akkarawit claim that they did not sell the gun used in the mass shooting to the boy, though Piyabutr has reportedly confessed to selling ammunition to the teen.

According to a police source, investigators have evidence to prove the suspects received money from the boy. In Piyabutr’s case, funds were transferred to his bank account on Sept 20, Sept 25 and Oct 1, purportedly for the purchase of ammunition, the source said.

Meanwhile, two more people were arrested in Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Saturday as part of a police crackdown on suppliers of illegal guns following the mass shooting.

Suthida Panghom was charged with colluding to sell ammunition without permission. She reportedly told police that her husband had given her bank account number to someone who used it to receive money.

A man identified as Wuthipong Phetmanee was also arrested in Prachuap Khiri Khan for allegedly colluding to sell ammunition without permission.

He told police that about two weeks ago, Suthida’s husband had given him 1,000 baht (S$36) in exchange for his “mule bank account”.

Police on Saturday interrogated Suthida’s husband, as he was suspected of selling ammunition to the teenage shooter.

Examination by the Police Forensic Science Office revealed that 40 bullets were fired during the shooting spree. Bullet casings were found scattered on four floors of the mall, but mostly on the second and third floors.

During interrogation, Suthida’s husband, who was identified as Thanawut Plianwong, told police that he had acted as a middleman for some “10 purchases” of ammunition.

According to a police source, the suspect claimed he earned 200 baht for each purchase.

He also told police that he was a member of a Line chat group on gun trade, adding that he would repost ammunition sale messages on his Facebook page.

Every time he got a purchase order, he would pay sellers and tell them to mail the goods to the buyers. He also reportedly said he would get the buyers to transfer the money to his wife's bank address.

Thanawut added that his recent customer was Piyabutr, who sought to buy ammunition for 1,350 baht. He said he paid the seller 1,150 baht for the ammunition, the source said.

The seller, identified as Passarakorn Thienthanawit, was arrested earlier. - THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK