8-month-old infant in Malaysia dies after being left in parked car all day

KUALA LUMPUR – An eight-month-old girl in Malaysia died after being left in a car for several hours in Kuala Lumpur.

Cheras district’s officer-in-charge Zam Halim Jamaluddin said the incident occurred just before 6pm on Thursday.

“We received information from the medical officer of Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM that the infant was brought in unconscious from the hospital carpark.

“The victim died on the same day,” he said in a statement on Friday.

He said investigations revealed that at around 7.20am on Thursday, the victim’s mother, a doctor at the hospital, had placed her daughter in the rear passenger seat to send her to a nursery.

“The mother, however, did not drop off the child and went straight to work under the assumption that her daughter had already been sent to the nursery.

“She only realised that her daughter was still in the car when her husband called in the evening to say that their daughter had not been sent to the nursery,” he said.

Mr Zam Halim said the case was being investigated under suspected child neglect.

He said a statement will be taken from the mother after the child’s funeral. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK