Anwar Ibrahim confident PH can form simple majority in Malaysia GE

Pakatan Harapan chief Anwar Ibrahim dismissed analysts’ predictions that no coalition in the country will be able to get the majority needed to form the government.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he is confident his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition will secure a simple majority, even though the opposition alliance is facing multi-cornered fights in the Nov 19 general election.

Speaking to reporters in Putatan, Sabah after a rally on Saturday night, Datuk Seri Anwar was dismissive of analysts’ predictions that no coalition in the country will be able to get the majority needed to form the government.

“Who said we are not expected? Well, I don’t know whether analysts have gone down to the ground. I have covered almost the entire country and I must say, realistically, there’s that possibility that we may be able to reach a simple majority. We just have to work a bit harder and push a bit more,” he was quoted as saying by The Malay Mail.

A minimum of 112 seats are needed for a simple majority in the 222-seat Parliament.

There are currently two other main coalitions in Malaysia – Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The latest survey by Merdeka Center for Opinion Research conducted from Nov 5 to 8 found that PH is the preferred coalition to run the federal government among slightly over one-third of West Malaysians, and that Mr Anwar is also the preferred choice for prime minister.

However, the same survey found that there was growing support for PN among Malay respondents, especially among those aged 18 to 20.

Mr Anwar, 75, made a similar assertion of confidence in an interview with Bloomberg TV last week when he said: “I have been on the ground and it is a tight race. But we can move further into the rural heartland and secure a simple majority.”

Similarly, rival BN too has projected it can clinch at least 112 seats in the national polls, based on its analysis of current voter trends.

Caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, whose party Umno is the linchpin of BN, said voters have warmed up to BN.

“Voters have compared the performance of the PH government after the 2018 general election with the success of BN’s administration before that. So, they are more confident that BN is capable of taking the country to a greater height,” he said on Thursday.

An earlier Merdeka Center survey conducted on Oct 19-28 that found that 26 per cent preferred PH, while BN got 24 per cent. PN got the lowest share at 13 per cent, while 31 per cent were undecided or had no preference.

“It is possible to imagine that no single coalition will attain a large enough plurality to form a government with just one other party or coalition,” the respected pollster said.

“Instead, there is a rising possibility that at least three or more parties or coalitions are needed to cooperate to form a government with a simple majority.”