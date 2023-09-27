Botched cosmetic surgery allegedly leaves housewife dead in Malaysia, unlicensed beautician missing

Ms Tan Wei Shan went for a breast enhancement procedure. She felt dizzy and unwell upon returning home, and complained of pain and swelling in her chest.

JOHOR BAHRU - An unlicensed beautician, who allegedly performed a breast enhancement procedure on a 29-year-old housewife in July, that led to her eventual death, remains missing.

On July 29, Ms Tan Wei Shan, was said to have undergone a breast enhancement procedure.

She reportedly felt dizzy and unwell upon returning home, and complained of pain and swelling in her chest. Ms Tan was rushed to a private hospital on July 30, but later died on Aug 2.

Following her death, the Johor State Health Department’s private medical practice control section launched an investigation into the matter and searched for the beautician, said the state’s health and unity committee chairman Ling Tian Soon.

“They also staked out at the location - a double-storey house in Taman Mutiara Rini, Skudai - where the procedure was said to have taken place, but the beautician was nowhere to be seen,” he said.

The beautician’s contact number and social media accounts had been shut down, said Mr Ling.

“I am giving the beautician one week to come forward and assist in the department’s investigation.

“Those with information about her whereabouts are also encouraged to channel the information to us.

“If she still refuses to do so, I will call for a coordinating meeting with the police and the department to ask the cops’ help to track her down,” the Yong Peng assemblyman told reporters after handing out the state government’s financial assistance to Chinese independent schools on Tuesday.

He also confirmed the beautician was unlicensed and that the location where she performed her services was a rented house.

Ms Tan was said to have only wanted a facelift initially. However, the beautician, whom she met through a friend, also convinced her to go for a breast enhancement.

Her husband, only known as Mr Wong, reportedly said the hospital’s first post-mortem result showed that his wife had developed a bacterial infection. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK