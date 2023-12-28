 China's Xiaomi unveils first electric vehicle, plans to become top carmaker, Latest World News - The New Paper
China's Xiaomi unveils first electric vehicle, plans to become top carmaker

The SU7 is expected to make the most of its shared operating system with the company’s popular phones. PHOTO: XIAOMI EV
Dec 28, 2023 03:27 pm

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi took the wraps off its first electric vehicle on Dec 28 and promptly announced it was aiming to become one of the world’s top five carmakers.

The sedan, dubbed the SU7, is a highly anticipated model that is expected to make the most of its shared operating system with the company’s popular phones.

But the car is making its debut at a time when the world’s largest car market is wrestling with a capacity glut and slowing demand that have stoked a bruising price war.

“By working hard over the next 15 to 20 years, we will become one of the world’s top five carmakers, striving to lift China’s overall automobile industry,” chief executive Lei Jun said at the event. – REUTERS

