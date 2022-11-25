Man incurs $10,000 in damages after accident in BlueSG car; laments lack of dashcam

A man was handed a damage claim bill of almost $10,000 after a BlueSG car he rented collided with a lorry in Marsiling.

Choar Choong Leong took to Facebook on Wednesday (Nov 23) to lament about his situation, most notably his regret of not getting his own dashcam, as his rented vehicle did not have one.

Recalling the accident on June 2, Choar said he was "pretty sure" the lorry was speeding and that the driver "lost control of his steering wheel".

"He didn't even honk or slow down as I felt the impact when [his vehicle] brushed against the side of the car," he posted. "[There's] no way to prove my innocence."

From the pictures attached to the post, the front of the rental vehicle is dented and the bumper is displaced. The passenger's side of the small, electric car is also damaged.

As far as the photos showed, the lorry was damaged to a much lesser extent, with just a dent and some scratches on one side.

Said Choar: "All I ask for is the cost breakdown as I want to fully understand what am I paying for. Is it really that expensive to fix a hollow bumper and steel bar exoskeleton while everything else was intact?".

To be fair, $10,000 for that level of damage does seem a bit expensive.