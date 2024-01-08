Chinese netizens go bananas over $1,000 job to dress as Monkey King and be fed by tourists

Two employees have been hired to play the beloved character, but one more is needed.

Just slap on a monkey suit, sit in a cave, and enjoy food served by hand by tourists.

This is no monkey business but a job listing by the operator of the mountainous Taihang Wuzhishan Scenic Area in northern China’s Hebei province that went viral.

For 6,000 yuan a month (S$1,140), the successful candidate must dress up as the Chinese mythical Monkey King, Sun Wukong, be installed in a cave at the bottom of a mountain and be fed by tourists, reported Chinese media outlet Shangyou News.

“There are no academic requirements. Mainly he must have a fondness for Sun Wukong, a certain level of acting talent, and a lively, cheerful and friendly disposition to interact with tourists,” a manager at the site told Shangyou News.

Sun Wukong – the protagonist of Chinese classic novel Journey To The West – is said to have been trapped in the rocks of the Wuzhishan mountains by gods who scorned his childish bluster. The epic begins when monk Tang Sanzang frees him and the pair set out to India.



Clips circulating on social media show the “Monkey King” in action, clad in Sun Wukong’s signature golden robes and with fur and ears to match, accepting eager offers of treats – apples, instant noodles and lots and lots of bananas – from the mouth of a cave.

“What kind of amazing job is that? Endless free food and there’s a salary,” remarked one user on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok.

“Will you accept girls?” asked another.

Some worried about the actors’ waistlines, given the overwhelming diet of treats.

“Too fat,” said one comment, while another joked about bringing “Sun Wukong” digestives.

Still, actors need not wolf down all the food on the spot, the manager told Shangyou News. They can save the bananas to give out to colleagues after their shift.

The company has installed an electric heater in the cave for the chill.

In a clip on social media, one actor said he has loved Sun Wukong since he was a child.

“I hope I can pass on my childhood joy and memories and spread the culture of China while also turning the focus to the mental health of children and teenagers,” he said.

After the job listing went viral in China, the mountain attraction announced free entry for all visitors from Jan 8 till Feb 8.