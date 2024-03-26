Convenience store founder, director charged in Malaysia over socks with the word ‘Allah’

The socks angered Muslims because the word “Allah”, the Arabic word for God, is considered sacred.

Two directors of KK Super Mart convenience stores in Malaysia were charged on March 26 for “wounding the religious feelings of others” over the sale of socks with the word “Allah”.

KK Mart founder Chai Kee Kan and his wife Loh Siew Mui – who is also the company’s director – pleaded not guilty before Judge Muhammad Anas Mahadzir.

They were charged under Section 298 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The controversy first broke online on March 13, spurring calls for a boycott after the made-in-China socks were found in several outlets of the 24-hour chain.

The socks angered Muslims because the word “Allah”, the Arabic word for God, is considered sacred.

Since the controversy broke out, the directors of the stores have apologised publicly twice, and the cash registers and electronic signboards at its 800 shops across Malaysia have also displayed an apology.

KK Mart has also sued supplier Xin Jian Chang for at least RM30.8m over brand damage, aborted listing on stock market.

Malaysia’s King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, on March 19 waded into the issue and demanded “stern action” against those responsible for the controversy.