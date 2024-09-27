S'pore vehicles without VEP can still enter M'sia on Oct 1

Malaysia's Road Transport Department (JPJ) has announced that Singapore vehicles without a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) can still enter Johor on Oct 1.

Enforcement of the VEP will be implemented in phases.

Road Transport Department director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli explained that in the first phase, Singapore vehicles without VEP can still enter Malaysia as usual.

Singapore private vehicle owners who have yet to obtain their VEP tag will be reminded at entry points to register, install and activate their tag.

"It should be noted that warning will be issued to Singapore private vehicle owners before leaving Malaysia if they have not obtained the VEP," he said in a statement on Sept 27.

Drivers can get their VEP tag installed at TCSens Office at Danga Bay, JPJ Southern Region Academy, JPJ Johor Office at Taman Daya and the VEP Collection Centre in Woodlands.

As at Sept 25, 62,635 Singapore private vehicles have activated the VEP tag.