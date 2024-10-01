S'pore drivers throng TCSens office as VEP scheme kicks in

The queue outside the TCSens office in Danga Bay on Oct 1.

Even as Malaysia’s Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) scheme for foreign-registered vehicles kicked in, Singapore drivers flocked to the TCSens office in Danga Bay early Oct 1 morning, to sort out their paperworks.

On Sept 27, Road Transport Department director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli explained that in the first phase of the implementation, Singapore vehicles without VEP can still enter Malaysia as usual.

Singapore private vehicle owners who have yet to obtain their VEP tag will be reminded at entry points to register, install and activate their tag.

"It should be noted that warning will be issued to Singapore private vehicle owners before leaving Malaysia if they have not obtained the VEP," he said.

A team from Lianhe Zaobao crossed the Causeway at about 8am on Oct 1 without a VEP and was reminded to get one.

According to the immigration officer, the next time the car entered Malaysia, it would have to show at least an email of approval for the VEP application.

When the team arrived at the TCSens office in Danga Bay just before 9am, there were about 50 Singaporeans standing in line. Most of them said they had applied for the VEP but had not received any reply.

Ms Chen Shuxian, 32, told the Chinese daily that her appointment to have her VEP tag installed at the office in Danga Bay was scheduled for December but she wanted to try her luck in expediting the process.

"The staff unexpectedly agreed to help me with the problem, and it was done in about an hour. I waited for about another hour, and the RFID tag was successfully activated and ready for use," she said of the service she received at the JPJ Johor Office.