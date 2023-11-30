‘Crazy Rich Surabaya’ couple hand out Hermes door gifts for their $6.5 million wedding

The bride wore a tiara and the groom was dressed in a tux. (Right) The bride against a huge backdrop of flowers.

It was one big, extravagant Indonesian wedding.

The bride and groom were rich kids, the door gifts were branded and the guests made up of celebrities.

Plus, the celebration in the Indonesian city of Surabaya cost a whopping 75 billion rupiah (S$6.5 million).

The couple, dubbed “Crazy Rich Surabaya” with reference to the 2018 Hollywood film, wed at The Westin Surabaya on Nov 18, reported New Straits Times.

The groom, Mr Ryan Harris, is the son of former AirAsia Indonesia’s president Pin Harris. The bride, Ms Gwen Ashley Widodo, is the daughter of Surabaya property tycoon Markus Widodo and fashion designer Warren Tjandra.

Around 2,000 guests attended the couple’s big day, which reportedly took eight months of preparation. Six days alone were set aside to set up the decor, stage and multimedia elements.

The couple with celebrity guests Brian McFadden (second from left) and Keith Duffy. PHOTO: GWEN_ASHLEY/INSTAGRAM

Among the many attendees were Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy, former members of boybands Westlife and Boyzone respectively, who were invited to perform at the wedding. The Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger was also spotted at the lavish banquet.

Also on the star-studded guest list were several Indonesian celebrities, such as actor Raffi Ahmad, radio presenter Melaney Ricardo, singer-songwriter Raisa, singer and actor Afgan, as well as singer Via Vallen.

All guests reportedly took home door gifts from the luxury brand Hermes. One of them posted a TikTok video on Nov 20 of her companion opening the orange box to reveal the Hermes plate within.

The wedding also featured themed rooms which reflected the couple’s shared love for Disneyland, reported BNN Breaking.

Ms Widodo shared in an Instagram post on Nov 15 that the couple met two years ago. Mr Harris proposed in December last year.