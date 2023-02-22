Delivery driver makes off with $2,000 cash bouquet woman bought for boyfriend

Talk about love lost.

A woman in Thailand wanted to surprise her boyfriend, who had just graduated, with an extravagant bouquet made up of 53,000 baht (S$2,050) worth of paper bills and flowers.

But the bouquet never made it to him, as the taxi driver she hired to make the delivery apparently ran off with her extravagant gift.

Ms Sunitra Boonyaem had ordered the bouquet online and arranged for it to be delivered to her home on Monday morning, the Bangkok Post reported.

At around 8.30am that day, the flower boutique informed her that a taxi driver had picked up the gift. The shop also sent her a link to track the delivery.

As the taxi approached Ms Sunitra’s house, the tracking link indicated that the bouquet had been delivered but she did not receive it.

She quickly called the taxi driver to ask where the bouquet was and he said someone had already picked it up. She then asked for a photo as proof of delivery but the driver said he did not take any photos.

According to Ms Sunitra, the driver then ended the phone call.

She lodged a police report and later turned to the Sai Mai Tong Rot (Sai Mai district must survive) Facebook page for help.

The social media page has gained fame in Thailand for helping to connect people in need with state authorities such as the police. It has since contacted Bang Sao Thong police chief Supasak Poreeyanon, to help with this case.

Ms Sunitra turned to the administrator of the Sai Mai Tong Rot Facebook page for help to recover the bouquet. PHOTO: SAI MAI TONG ROT/FACEBOOK

Ms Sunitra’s boyfriend, who declined to be named, also had a surprise planned for his girlfriend that day – he was going to propose to her.

When he got down on one knee, however, she burst into tears. For a moment, he thought she was too happy to speak.

Ms Sunitra later revealed to him that the S$2,000 cash bouquet she had ordered for him had gone missing.