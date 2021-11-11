Dutch man’s genitals rots after bitten by cobra while on safari

A Dutch man had to undergo reconstructive surgery on his genitals after a cobra bit his manhood during a safari trip in South Africa causing it to rot.

The 47-year-old victim suffered scrotal necrosis after being attacked by the snake that was hiding in the toilet bowl, reported the New York Post, citing Urology Case Reports.

After a painful wait of three hours to be airlifted by helicopter to the nearest trauma centre for treatment, the man was diagnosed to have scrotal necrosis.

His medical report stated that the victim's penis and scrotum were noted to be swollen, deep purple in colour, and painful on hospital admission.

Scrotal necrosis was diagnosed, and he received multiple doses of a non-specific snake venom antiserum and broad-spectrum antibiotics.

The report also stated that the man required hemodialysis due to acute kidney injury before undergoing reconstructive surgery.

He returned home to the Netherlands after nine days for further treatment, and has since made a full recovery.