World

Dutch man’s genitals rots after bitten by cobra while on safari

Dutch man’s genitals rots after bitten by cobra while on safari
File photo AFP
Nov 11, 2021 03:47 pm

A Dutch man had to undergo reconstructive surgery on his genitals after a cobra bit his manhood during a safari trip in South Africa causing it to rot.

The 47-year-old victim suffered scrotal necrosis after being attacked by the snake that was hiding in the toilet bowl, reported the New York Post, citing Urology Case Reports.

After a painful wait of three hours to be airlifted by helicopter to the nearest trauma centre for treatment, the man was diagnosed to have scrotal necrosis. 

His medical report stated that the victim's penis and scrotum were noted to be swollen, deep purple in colour, and painful on hospital admission. 

Scrotal necrosis was diagnosed, and he received multiple doses of a non-specific snake venom antiserum and broad-spectrum antibiotics. 

The report also stated that the man required hemodialysis due to acute kidney injury before undergoing reconstructive surgery. 

Mr Jason Miller was bitten by a brown recluse spider while working on the set.
Movies

Rust crew member may lose arm after spider bite on set

Related Stories

Mudslides off Bukit Batok Nature Park cliff ongoing for 2 months: Residents

Assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

Woman rescued just before crashed car catches fire on CTE

He returned home to the Netherlands after nine days for further treatment, and has since made a full recovery.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS