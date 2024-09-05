Driver trapped in car seat in Toa Payoh accident

SCDF officers surrounding a car that appears to be perched on the edge of a pavement in Lorong 8 Toa Payoh.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel rescued a driver trapped in a vehicle following an accident in Toa Payoh on Sept 4.

The SCDF was alerted to the accident near Block 210 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh at about 11.40am.

Videos posted on TikTok show rescue personnel trying to haul out a white car from a drain next to an open-air carpark. The front of the car appears to be perched on the edge of a pavement, while the back of the vehicle is facing the drain. SCDF fire engines are also seen nearby.

It is not clear if the car had plunged into the drain.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said the car is believed to have self-skidded in the carpark.

“One person was found trapped in the driver’s seat of a car,” SCDF said, adding that the individual was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

It said one person was assessed for minor injuries, but declined to be taken to hospital.

It appears to have been raining at the time of the accident.