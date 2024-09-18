Former SBC artistes gather for Mid-Autumn Festival meetup

Chen Xiuhuan (in blue) met with with Zhou Quanxi (right) and (from left) Huang Yuling and Yang Libing at a Mid-Autumn Festival gathering on Sept 14.

About 50 veteran actors and backstage crew from the Singapore Broadcasting Corporation, the precursor of Mediacorp, met for a nostalgic afternoon on Sept 14.

Local actress Chen Xiuhuan posted photos of the gathering on social media on Sept 17. The Mid-Autumn Festival in 2024 falls on Sept 17.

“The annual Mid-Autumn Festival gathering brought everyone together, rain or shine,” the 58-year-old wrote. “We were pleasantly surprised by the presence of some of our friends whom we have not seen for a long time.”

Based on the photos, those who attended the gathering included Huang Yuling, Yang Libing, Zhou Quanxi, Liang Tian, Lin Yisheng, Hong Guorui, Zhang Jinhua, Chen Tianxiang, Wang Yuqing, Cao Jianping and Angela Ang.

Former producer Chua Swan and director Lai Shui Ching, who is currently focusing on his career in China, also attended the gathering.

News portal 8World said the gathering was held at a restaurant in Defu Lane.