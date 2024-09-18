 Former SBC artistes gather for Mid-Autumn Festival meetup, Latest TV News - The New Paper
TV

Former SBC artistes gather for Mid-Autumn Festival meetup

Former SBC artistes gather for Mid-Autumn Festival meetup
Chen Xiuhuan (in blue) met with with Zhou Quanxi (right) and (from left) Huang Yuling and Yang Libing at a Mid-Autumn Festival gathering on Sept 14.PHOTOS: CHEN XIUHUAN/FACEBOOK
Lim Ruey Yan for The Straits Times
Sep 18, 2024 09:47 am

About 50 veteran actors and backstage crew from the Singapore Broadcasting Corporation, the precursor of Mediacorp, met for a nostalgic afternoon on Sept 14.

Local actress Chen Xiuhuan posted photos of the gathering on social media on Sept 17. The Mid-Autumn Festival in 2024 falls on Sept 17.

“The annual Mid-Autumn Festival gathering brought everyone together, rain or shine,” the 58-year-old wrote. “We were pleasantly surprised by the presence of some of our friends whom we have not seen for a long time.”

Based on the photos, those who attended the gathering included Huang Yuling, Yang Libing, Zhou Quanxi, Liang Tian, Lin Yisheng, Hong Guorui, Zhang Jinhua, Chen Tianxiang, Wang Yuqing, Cao Jianping and Angela Ang.

Former producer Chua Swan and director Lai Shui Ching, who is currently focusing on his career in China, also attended the gathering.

News portal 8World said the gathering was held at a restaurant in Defu Lane.

Halle Berry with (from left) Anthony B. Jenkins and Percy Daggs IV in Never Let Go.
Movies

Halle Berry returns to horror genre in Never Let Go

Related Stories

Jet Li attends Tibetan Buddhist event in Singapore

Fattah Amin shocked by wife Fazura’s divorce filing

Peh+Qi and Lim+Tien celebrate 10 years of marriage

一年一度的中秋节大聚会，大家风雨不改地欢聚一堂。 聚会充满温馨的气氛， 有一些久违了的朋友也来了 让我们惊喜连连。。。 祝大家中秋节快乐！ #中秋节 #聚会 #SBC #台前幕后 #chenxiiuhuan #陈秀环

Posted by Chen Xiuhuan 陈秀环 on Monday, September 16, 2024
 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Celebritiestelevisionsocial mediaSingapore