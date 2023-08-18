Ex-Malaysian PM Najib’s wife Rosmah gets passport back to visit pregnant daughter in Singapore

This was Rosmah’s fourth application for her passport.

PUTRAJAYA - Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak, has succeeded in getting the temporary release of her passport to visit her pregnant daughter in Singapore.

A three-judge bench of the Court of Appeal chaired by Justice Hadhariah Syed Ismail allowed Rosmah’s application in Malaysia on Thursday.

Rosmah’s lawyer, Datuk Jagjit Singh, told the court earlier that she needed to be in Singapore with her daughter, Ms Nooryana Najwa Mohd Najib, who is expected to go into labour on Aug 28.

“My client requested her passport to enable her to go to Singapore from tomorrow (Friday) until Aug 23, Aug 26 to Sept 6 and from Sept 9 to Oct 31. The prosecution did not object to this application,” Mr Jagjit said.

Deputy public prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn confirmed that the prosecution did not object to the application.

The other judges on the bench were Justices Azman Abdullah and Azmi Ariffin.

Rosmah filed the notice of motion through Messrs Akberdin & Co on Aug 11.

In the notice, Rosmah said she understood the consequences if she disobeyed the court’s order to attend her court dates for mention and trial.

“The application would not prejudice any parties and the applicant gives her word that she would attend her trial,” she said.

Ms Nooryana Najwa is married to Kazakh national Daniyar Kessikbayev. They live in Singapore with their two children.

On Sept 1 2022, the High Court convicted Rosmah on three counts of graft relating to the RM1.25 billion (S$365 million) solar hybrid project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

She was sentenced to 10 years in jail and fined RM970 million.

She is currently out on bail pending her appeal in the case. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK