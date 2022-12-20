 Flooding in Malaysia displaces over 56,000, 5 deaths reported, Latest World News - The New Paper
Flooding in Malaysia displaces over 56,000, 5 deaths reported

River water in several areas in affected states has exceeded danger levels. PHOTO: PARTI ISLAM SE-MALAYSIA (PAS) PUSAT/FACEBOOK
Dec 20, 2022 09:52 pm

KUALA LUMPUR - Severe flooding in parts of Malaysia has resulted in the displacement of 56,159 people in five states, as well as five deaths, according to government data published on Tuesday.

The worst-hit areas are along the east coast of the peninsula, with 17,326 flood victims from Kelantan state and 37,792 flood victims from Terengganu state evacuated to flood relief centres, state news agency Bernama reported.

The authorities confirmed five deaths, including a 15-month-old boy.

River water in several areas in the affected states has exceeded danger levels.

The Fire and Rescue Department’s fire safety division director Ahmad Izram Osman said his team was conducting aerial monitoring to get an accurate account of the flood situation in Terengganu and would do similar monitoring in Kelantan.

Other states affected are Pahang, Johor and Perak, with several hundred being evacuated.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said his administration would provide extra funds for disaster management and rescue efforts following the monsoonal floods, which have been more severe than expected this season. 

The government has allocated 400 million ringgit (S$122 million) to the National Disaster Management Agency for early preparedness initiatives in flood areas, and more funds will be provided when needed, Datuk Seri Anwar – who also doubles up as finance minister – said in Parliament on Tuesday.

Malaysia’s meteorological department has issued warnings for continuous rain through Thursday, calling the situation in Terengganu hazardous.

The agency had earlier said that the wet weather is expected to last until early 2023 due to an active La Nina and negative Indian Ocean Dipole concurrences. 

Floods in the Southeast Asian country have become a yearly phenomenon, triggered by the north-east monsoon that brings heavy rain from November to March.

Last year’s floods – the nation’s worst in decades – left dozens dead, displaced more than 61,000 people and caused an estimated 6.1 billion ringgit in losses. XINHUA, BLOOMBERG

