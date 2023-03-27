Girl in M'sia says she can't make friends as she 'speaks English'; mum feels guilty

A woman took to TikTok to express her sorrow after her daughter cried about not being able to make friends at school.

In a video posted on Tuesday (March 21), the woman, who goes by Farahani on TikTok, shows an image of her daughter in school uniform.

The caption says the girl was happy and enthusiastic to be starting school that morning.

But the next part of the video, however, shows the girl sobbing.

When asked why, she says no one at school wanted to befriend her because she “spoke English”.

The woman adds in the video that her daughter is not fluent in Malay.

In the caption, Farahani says she never expected such a thing to happen, and apologised to her daughter.

She posted a follow-up video on Sunday (March 26), after a netizen in the comments shared that they were her daughter’s senior at school, and often saw her alone during recess.

In the video, Farahani, who is seen crying, expresses her guilt over her daughter’s circumstances.

She asks netizens to show some empathy, after claiming that some had remarked about how she shared the original video simply to boast about her daughter’s fluency in English.

She adds that she shared the initial video because she wanted other parents to understand the importance of teaching their children their mother tongue.

While many in the comments empathised with the girl, some encouraged and congratulated her for having grasped a “difficult” language.

One also said they experienced a similar situation, but were able to pick up Malay gradually on their own.