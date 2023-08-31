 Gold bar hidden in Nutella jar from Kuala Lumpur seized at Indian airport, Latest World News - The New Paper
Gold bar hidden in Nutella jar from Kuala Lumpur seized at Indian airport

The gold bar was extracted from gold powder and then concealed in a jar of Nutella.PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS
Aug 31, 2023 10:48 pm

PETALING JAYA – A gold bar hidden in a jar brought from Kuala Lumpur has been seized by customs officials at the Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) Airport in Tamil Nadu, India.

It was reported that the person who brought the hidden gold bar worth almost 890,000 rupees (S$14,553) was said to have travelled from Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

The 24K gold bar weighing 149g was discovered by India’s Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), The Economic Times reported on Wednesday.

It was reported that Indian customs officials said the gold bar was extracted from gold powder and then concealed in a jar of Nutella.

The suspect was arrested by local officials as per section 104 of the Customs Act, while the gold bar was seized under provisions of section 110 of the Customs Act.

It is understood that further investigations into the case are under way. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

