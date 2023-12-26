 Hanging Christmas tree falls on Singaporean tourist’s head in Kuala Lumpur mall, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Hanging Christmas tree falls on Singaporean tourist’s head in Kuala Lumpur mall

Hanging Christmas tree falls on Singaporean tourist’s head in Kuala Lumpur mall
Mr Julius Lee was taking pictures of his wife and their child in Pavilion KL when the incident happened.PHOTO: PAVILION KL
Dec 26, 2023 01:01 am

PETALING JAYA – A Singaporean’s Christmas celebration turned awry when he got injured from a hanging decorative Christmas tree that fell on his head from the ceiling of a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur.

Mr Julius Lee, 44, was taking pictures of his wife Aileen Tan and their child in Pavilion KL when the incident happened.

“My husband was standing outside the merry-go-round to take our picture when suddenly, a Christmas tree fell on him.

“It happened so fast. Thankfully, my child was with me. The Christmas tree would’ve hit my child if she was in the stroller,” she said, according to Sinar Harian.

Ms Tan, 39, said her husband, who suffered a bruise on his head, was rushed to the clinic by the mall’s management.

She said they arrived in Malaysia on Dec 20 with their three-year-old daughter to celebrate Christmas.

File photo. Zhang Jian, a Chinese national, was arrested by Thai police after duping people in China and Malaysia out of millions of dollars.
World

Man found dead in Genting Highlands with hands, feet tied

Related Stories

Kelantan boy needs 30 stitches after macaque attack

Family time for actress Michelle Yeoh on her trip back to Ipoh

All contra lanes at Johor land checkpoints open for Christmas and New Year

The fallen Christmas tree was promptly removed, and the area was secured by mall security and management. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

 
Posted by Pavilion KL on Monday, December 25, 2023

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

malaysiaChristmaskuala lumpur