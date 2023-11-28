 Herd of elephants steps on car with family inside on Malaysia highway, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Herd of elephants steps on car with family inside on Malaysia highway

Herd of elephants steps on car with family inside on Malaysia highway
The vehicle with a family of three hit an elephant calf and was then badly damaged after it was trampled by the rest of the herd.PHOTO: ROYAL MALAYSIA POLICE
Nov 28, 2023 02:26 am

IPOH – A family of three had a terrifying encounter after the car they were in was stepped on by a herd of elephants at the 55km mark of the East-West Highway in Malaysia.

Gerik Police Superintendent Zulkifli Mahmood said the incident occurred after the car driven by a 48-year-old man crashed into an elephant calf while negotiating a left bend on the highway on Nov 26 at about 7.35pm.

“The family, from Penang, were on their way to Jertih, Terengganu... Before the Titiwangsa rest and restoration stop, the car slammed into the young elephant that was walking on the road with the herd,” said Supt Zulkifli in a statement, adding that it had been drizzling and foggy at the time.

“Shortly after the incident, five elephants stepped on the car.

“They left the area after the calf got back up.”

Supt Zulkifli said the driver and the two passengers, who were aged 23 and 47, were unhurt.

A man surnamed Fu, who lost his brother, reacts as he speaks to the media following a court hearing on compensation for those who lost their loved ones on the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 that went missing in 2014, in Beijing, China November 27, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo
World

Chinese families of missing MH370 plane seek compensation

Related Stories

Malaysian comedian Ronny Chieng gets praise for stint on The Daily Show

Seven arrested after alleged rape of 11-year-old girl in Perak

Invasion of houseflies hits Simpang Ampat residents in Penang

“We want to advise road users on the highway to be extra careful when in the area, as there is a herd of elephants there,” Supt Zulkifli said. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

malaysiaanimalsACCIDENTS