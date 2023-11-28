Herd of elephants steps on car with family inside on Malaysia highway

The vehicle with a family of three hit an elephant calf and was then badly damaged after it was trampled by the rest of the herd.

IPOH – A family of three had a terrifying encounter after the car they were in was stepped on by a herd of elephants at the 55km mark of the East-West Highway in Malaysia.

Gerik Police Superintendent Zulkifli Mahmood said the incident occurred after the car driven by a 48-year-old man crashed into an elephant calf while negotiating a left bend on the highway on Nov 26 at about 7.35pm.

“The family, from Penang, were on their way to Jertih, Terengganu... Before the Titiwangsa rest and restoration stop, the car slammed into the young elephant that was walking on the road with the herd,” said Supt Zulkifli in a statement, adding that it had been drizzling and foggy at the time.

“Shortly after the incident, five elephants stepped on the car.

“They left the area after the calf got back up.”

Supt Zulkifli said the driver and the two passengers, who were aged 23 and 47, were unhurt.

“We want to advise road users on the highway to be extra careful when in the area, as there is a herd of elephants there,” Supt Zulkifli said. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK